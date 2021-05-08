Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG opened at $857.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $790.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $765.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $501.13 and a 52-week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

