Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,256,706 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

