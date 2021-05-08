Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Shares of ALGN opened at $598.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.56 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $572.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.95.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

