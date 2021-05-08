Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share.

Shares of CABO traded up $51.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,756.23. 103,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,800.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,955.88. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,682.44 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CABO. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,034.50.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Earnings History for Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit