Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share.

Shares of CABO traded up $51.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,756.23. 103,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,800.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,955.88. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,682.44 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CABO. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,034.50.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

