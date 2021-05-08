CAE (TSE:CAE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.97

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.97 and traded as high as C$38.27. CAE shares last traded at C$38.07, with a volume of 286,037 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.78.

Get CAE alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.96.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million. Analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.