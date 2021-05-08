Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.19.

CZR stock opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.87.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,695,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 200,554 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

