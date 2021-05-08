CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. CalAmp reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

CAMP traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.57. 186,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,664. The stock has a market cap of $440.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

