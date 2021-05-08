Calibre Mining Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$103.85 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.13.

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$670.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.22 and a 52-week high of C$2.80.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

