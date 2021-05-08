Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 810,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

