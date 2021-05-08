Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 810,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
