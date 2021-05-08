Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$359 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.82 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.35 EPS.

CMBM stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMBM. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In related news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 over the last three months. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

