Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$359 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.82 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $58.61. 402,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,774. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,069.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

