Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.58.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPB opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

