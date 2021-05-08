Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. Camping World has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $48.50.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Insiders sold 1,426,837 shares of company stock worth $61,933,661 over the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after buying an additional 102,109 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Camping World by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

