Canaccord Genuity Increases SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target to $30.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPNE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $706.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after buying an additional 71,840 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 171,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 168,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 191,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.