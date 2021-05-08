Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$49.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.80.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ stock traded up C$1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching C$41.70. 7,268,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,193. The company has a market cap of C$49.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$41.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.1799999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,273,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$84,791,740.10. Insiders sold a total of 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.