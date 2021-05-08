Cannae (CNNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Cannae to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $38.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cannae has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

