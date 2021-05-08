Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aziyo Biologics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aziyo Biologics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of AZYO opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 53.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

