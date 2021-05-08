Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Anavex Life Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.05 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

