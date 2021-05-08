Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nano-X Imaging in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

NNOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth about $331,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

