Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Oak Street Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

OSH has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

OSH stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 61,852 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after acquiring an additional 883,730 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,843,421 shares of company stock valued at $427,596,132. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.