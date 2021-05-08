Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 2.25. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

