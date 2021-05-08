Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $6,004,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $289.81 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $157.48 and a 12 month high of $291.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.42 and a 200-day moving average of $249.12.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

