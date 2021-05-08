CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $191.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.06 and its 200 day moving average is $213.09. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.