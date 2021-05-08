CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,206.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,933.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

