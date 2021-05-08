CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 553 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,427,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $372.50 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $238.58 and a 52-week high of $388.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

