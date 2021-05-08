Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.88

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.88 and last traded at C$5.87, with a volume of 1331344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$866,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,794,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 745,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,388.

About Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

