Cardano Price Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Cardano has a total market cap of $50.85 billion and $4.04 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069302 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00065825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.05 or 0.00315952 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00042480 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008948 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.