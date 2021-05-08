Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $356.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiff Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Earnings History for Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

