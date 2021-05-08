Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Posts Earnings Results

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health updated its FY21 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 5.900-6.050 EPS.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.