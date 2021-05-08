Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.59, but opened at $36.49. Cardiovascular Systems shares last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

