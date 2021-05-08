Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CATM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 962,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aimie Marie Killeen sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $74,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

