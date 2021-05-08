Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CATM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 962,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aimie Marie Killeen sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $74,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Earnings History for Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit