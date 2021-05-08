CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,403 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of CareDx worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in CareDx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Insiders sold 60,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,557 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

CareDx stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -168.93 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

