CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CarGurus updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.230-0.250 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. 4,253,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,368. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,576 in the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

