Carrier Global’s (CARR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Atlantic Securities

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Atlantic Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

CARR stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $45.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

