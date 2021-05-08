Carry Achieves Market Capitalization of $139.01 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Carry has a market cap of $139.01 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00016946 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00043246 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

