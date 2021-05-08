Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after buying an additional 500,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,165,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after buying an additional 695,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 586,457 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,944,000 after buying an additional 868,417 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

