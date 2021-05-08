Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) PT Raised to $19.00

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBIO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.07. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

