CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in CDW by 10,701.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 536,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $174.87 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

