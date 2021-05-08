Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Neutral Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their neutral rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CLLS. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cellectis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 833.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

