Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

CVE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,932,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,764,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

