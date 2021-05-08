Centaur (CNTR) Price Hits $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. Centaur has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $125,754.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00080392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00063929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.53 or 0.00792611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00103311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,694.32 or 0.09592072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00044479 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

