Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $12.11 Million Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 151,863 shares during the period. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund comprises 1.2% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth $138,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $12.35 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.57%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.