Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,803 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,848. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

Shares of MA opened at $375.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.96 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

