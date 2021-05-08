Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $16.16. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 32,325 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

CENX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

