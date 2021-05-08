Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Certara updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.200-0.240 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.20-0.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 879,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,984. Certara has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

