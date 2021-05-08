Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading Down 9%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s stock price traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.39 and last traded at $28.58. 2,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 627,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

CERT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

