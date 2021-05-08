CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Bert A. Frost Sells 32,450 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CF opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in CF Industries by 276.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 442,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 325,194 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

