Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Tops $1.85 on Major Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $21.70 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003118 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00080392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00063929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.53 or 0.00792611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00103311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,694.32 or 0.09592072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00044479 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

CGG is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

