Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.56.

CLDT opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 590,706 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 47.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

