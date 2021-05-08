Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will post sales of $7.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.06 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $7.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $30.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $32.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.86 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $34.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of CHMI opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

